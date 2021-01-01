‘We had one 911 call’: SFPD share frustration with homicide case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lt. Terrance Matia with the Sioux Falls Police Department says officers responded to a neighborhood around midnight Wednesday night in northwest Sioux Falls near Hayward Elementary School because someone was in the street.

“Laying out in the middle of the street for 25 minutes before police were even called,” Matia said. “Cars drove by him, one particular individual actually walked by him and went and reported that, asked somebody if they wanted to see a dead body.”

Matia says the victim in this homicide investigation is 27-year-old Mitchell James Houchins. Matia says an autopsy shows he “died from a gunshot wound” to his chest.

“We had one 911 call, and that was from a person who was told that there was someone laying dead on the street, that’s the only call that we got, so, and … it’s a very densely-populated neighborhood,” Matia said.

Law enforcement didn’t just share the details of the investigation at Thursday’s media briefing; there was frustration, too.

“Been talking about it all this year, on at least 13 occasions now that I’ve been down here this year, I’ve been talking about it where we need the community’s help, and some will say, yep, we need to figure it out ourselves,” Matia said. “Well, I don’t see it that way.”

He says it’s a group effort.

“I don’t think that it’s just a law enforcement issue,” Matia said. “I believe the community interaction and people coming forward and giving us information is key to any investigation.”

Investigators say they are going to talk with neighbors to help figure out what led up to the shooting.

You can give law enforcement an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 367-7007.