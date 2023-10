BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown takes home the class ‘AA’ state title for the first time since 1971. The Arrowheads solidified first place at +10.

O’Gorman would come in second having shot fifteen over par as a team, while Pierre T.F. Riggs, Harrisburg and Mitchell round out the top five.

