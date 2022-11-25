SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

This month is Native American Heritage month and the Watecha bowl celebrated by handing out warm meals to visitors.

Watecha Bowl honors Native American Heritage Month with a free meal

Furniture Mart USA added a new 2-story, 120,000 square foot store to its headquarters in northern Sioux Falls.

New 2-story furniture store opens in Sioux Falls

The SDSU Marching Band will be making their way back to South Dakota today after spending most of the week in New York.

344 SDSU band members march for Macy’s

It’s a decades old tradition in downtown Sioux Falls; the parade of lights is all set to kick off at 7:30 tonight.

Parade of Lights to livestream on KELOLAND.com