SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is sharing in Washington Huskies football head coach Kalen DeBoer’s success.

The Milbank-born DeBoer is coaching in the College Football Playoff National Championship tonight against Michigan.

ESPN, Forbes, Sports Illustrated are among the media outlets that have covered DeBoer and his coaching staff’s ties to South Dakota and the University of Sioux Falls. On Friday, USF athletic director Jon Hart posted on X (formerly Twitter) that ESPN was on campus working on a story.

Each mention of South Dakota, Sioux Falls or USF is national attention and exposure that unlike, advertising or CFP sponsorship, doesn’t cost millions but still offers a big return.

“It is indisputable that large events and news featuring teams, successful coaches, and players have an impact on overall awareness of South Dakota,” Katyln Svendsen, the global public relations and content services senior director for the state’s Travel South Dakota, said in an email to KELOLAND News.

“I don’t know what the exact cost would be but if we can get free exposure like this, it’s huge for us,” said Matt Barthel, the communications manager for Experience Sioux Falls. “We can’t buy this type of exposure.”

Millions of dollars and millions of fans are wrapped into the CFP.

ESPN has paid the CFP roughly $470 million each year to broadcast the CFP series through 2026.

The city of Houston has said it will invest about $17 million to $19 million as the host city for the CFP championship game. The investment is expected to reap about $200 million for the city’s economy.

The benefit of national attention for South Dakota, Sioux Falls and USF won’t be Houston’s numbers and likely, won’t be immediate.

“What it happens in real time, it may not seem like a big deal,” Barthel said. “But over time it can have a big impact.”

“It puts South Dakota on the map with consumers and spurs coffee table conversation about the state, and hopefully lends to the consideration of planning a vacation here,” Svendsen said in her email. “This type of exposure is similar to that of word-of-mouth marketing, which serves as a powerful tool.”

Word-of-mouth marketing is cited by multiple marketing analysts as effective and trusted. Traditionally it’s when one trusted person recommends a product, service or business to another trusted person.

Mentions of DeBoer and the UW coaching staff don’t include recommendations to buy a product or use a service or business but published and televised stories and references tell a story that is attracting viewers and readers.

Boyd Sussex was one of DeBoer’s coaches in the Milbank school district.

“I really like talking about Kalen. It’s a unique story…,” Sussex said.

DeBoer has a small-town background and had success as a player and coach in the then NAIA university, USF. Also, his core staff at UW, Chuck Morrell and Ryan Grubb, coached with him at USF and joined him at Fresno State (California State University Fresno) before moving on to UW. Morrell is from Tyndall and graduated from Bon Home High School.

The attention generated by the success of Morrell is good for the community of Bon Homme, said Morrell’s former coach Byron Pudwill. It’s brought a lot of attention to the school, Sioux Falls and the state, he said.

DeBoer and the state ties story, “is hitting a wide audience,” Barthel said.

The city of Houston has estimated that 80,000 to 100,000 out-of-town fans will be in the city for the CFP. Many were expected to arrive over the weekend. Those would be among the fans who may have heard DeBoer’s story.

According to ESPN, the Sugar Bowl match-up between Washington and Texas drew 24.5 million viewers at its peak and 18.4 million overall, according to the network. It was the fourth-watched Sugar Bowl in 20 years.

“….you just can’t pay for or put a price on that attention that was given to us at that point in time. It probably would have blown up our marketing budget I can tell you that,” USF’s Hart said of the Sugar Bowl attention.

The Rose Bowl between Michigan and Alabama was the most watched non-NFL sporting event since 2018 with 27.2 million viewers according to ESPN.

The 2023 championship game drew 17.22 million viewers but it was a 58-point win for Georgia over TCU.

South Dakota State University won its second straight national FCS championship on Sunday in a nationally televised game. The game drew about 1 million viewers last year so while the stage is still national, it’s on a smaller schedule. But, it still adds to the attention.

Barthel said the return on national attention won’t all be immediate. Interest and searches in the state, Sioux Falls and other related state-related sites will come over time.

It’s why Experience Sioux Falls and other entities are always working to keep websites and social media accounts fresh and attractive, he said.

“When (attention) happens you have to make sure you have good content out there,” Barthel said.

Football fans outside of South Dakota will be watching and hearing more about DeBoer tonight.

No doubt they will be watching in the state too.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” Milbank resident Mark Leddy said of the success of UW and DeBoer and his staff.

Janet Wagner of Tyndall said it’s great Morrell is on that national stage along with the state, USF and Sioux Falls.