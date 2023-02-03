It’s a cold start to the morning across much of KELOLAND, but warmer days are coming. Rapid City should see a big climb on temperatures today back into the 50s by this afternoon.

Wind chills will remain an issue across far eastern KELOLAND, where Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through the morning.

Futurecast today clearly shows a wide range of temperatures across the region, with 50s this afternoon in Rapid City and single digits in Sioux Falls. We expect steady or rising temperatures East River during the overnight, with a better balance of 30s and 40s across KELOLAND tomorrow.

The south wind this afternoon east of the James Valley will contribute to some local blowing snow issues like we saw yesterday. Those gusty winds will also keep wind chills rather low much of the day.

Temperatures will be on track to staying above normal for the weekend and much of next week. For those of you looking for a nice break from the cold, we should see nice weather for a few days.

Here are the details of the forecast.