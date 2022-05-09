It’s been a very busy morning of thunderstorms across much of KELOLAND. This was the view from Miller after 5 a.m.

You can see the lines of thunderstorms racing to the northeast. Most of the activity is shifting east of KELOLAND.

This snapshot on VIPIR shows a band of white, indicating where very large hail fell in the Canby area, some of it baseball size.

The rain has been good news for the drought area overnight. However, some pockets are getting too wet and Aberdeen had another 1.3″ in this active pattern. More rain is coming by midweek.

The 30 day map does not reflect the rain last night, so expect these numbers to go up in western, central, and northern SD.

Futurecast shows the rain chances clearing, but strong winds will continue today. Sioux Falls and Watertown will easily gust over 40mph. The weather looks less windy tomorrow and pleasant.

We do see more active weather around the corner. A surging warm front will deliver a big punch of heat and humidity to southeast KELOLAND by Wednesday. Severe storms are possible Wednesday night north of Sioux Falls, with a larger outbreak East River Thursday into Thursday night.

Here’s the severe outlook for Wednesday.

The map for Thursday is quite busy as well.

The 10 day forecast still looks wet.

Don’t forget, cooler weather is coming next week. Remember, it’s still May.