Warmer Weather Next Week: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, September 23rd

Good morning! Another pleasant day of fall weather is ahead for KELOLAND as temperatures climb back into the 70s and 80s. The warmest weather yesterday was across western SD.

Futurecast shows dry weather today ahead of the next cold front. Winds will shift to the north and become gusty in Rapid City this afternoon. Clouds will follow the front and a few showers may dot the region by tomorrow morning. Don’t expect anything too heavy and the best chances of scattered showers will be in the morning.

Futurecast points toward a warming trend early next week. We expect widespread 80s starting on Sunday.

While rain chances are low in the 7 day forecast, we will be watching a developing area of rain across Texas into Colorado. Some of this moisture could move into South Dakota late next week.

The high temperature map shows all the warmth today with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

The passing cold front will change the wind to the north overnight with lows in the 50s.

A steady, cooling wind will be around tomorrow with highs falling into the 60s. Again, a few showers will be around, mainly during the morning.

Get ready for a nice weekend with highs returning to the mid 70s Saturday and 80s early next week.