After a round of snow yesterday across portions of KELOLAND, the weather is looking dry today.

The impact on the recent storm tracks is very obvious when you look at the moisture trends the past 2 weeks. Parts of North Dakota have picked up 500 to 700% of normal precipitation, with next to nothing in portions of northern Nebraska.

The front yesterday brought more wind to KELOLAND. Here are the peak wind gusts the past 24 hours.

Dry weather concerns are leading to another Red Flag Warning south of Sioux Falls this afternoon.

Hourly temperatures will remain chilly today in the 40s for many. After a cool start tomorrow morning, stronger southeast winds will bring a change in the weather with 70s likely in Rapid City.

By Wednesday morning, scattered showers are forecast. Our first look at rain potential is modest at best. We are thinking a few areas may pick up .10-.25″, mainly East River.

Here’s a look at Futurecast the next 5 days. The Wednesday system will move out quickly and warmer weather is likely by Thursday and Friday. We’ll be watching the return of higher humidity and better instability by Friday to eastern KELOLAND. That could trigger scattered t-storms.

We already have a chance of severe weather on the Day 5 outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. We’ll have more on this story in the days to come.

The pattern looks similar in some ways to what we saw a week ago. A big low will come out of the central Rockies, but the track of the storm will likely bring more snow to North Dakota and perhaps parts of Montana and Wyoming. The jury is still out on snow in the Black Hills, but we will continue to watch.

The 10 day moisture map shows swaths of precipitation, but not exactly a good set-up for widespread rain here in KELOLAND.

As soon as we warm up later this week, another surge of cold comes into the plains early next week.

Highs today will stay mainly in the 40s.

The forecast tonight winds turning around to the east with lows in the 20s and 30s.

You can clearly see the warmer weather tomorrow West River.

At least the 7 day temperatures look much better.