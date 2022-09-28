We are starting the day with some chilly temperatures east of Sioux Falls. Morning lows have fallen into the 20s across parts of NW IA and SW MN.

The big weather story of the day is Hurricane Ian. This storm has rapidly strengthened the past 12 hours and now contains maximum sustained winds at 155mph, just shy of category 5 status. The raw storm surge coming into the Fort Myers area is now forecast at 12-16 feet.

Here at home, the weather looks warmer this afternoon. We see highs in the 80s today in western SD and those 80s will expand to the east tomorrow.

Above normal temperatures will continue into the weekend as the storm system to our west drifts slowly to the east.

Those rain chances will expand into western SD as we start the weekend.

You can see the same trend toward Monday. Most of the rain chances will stay across the far west.

Here are the details of the forecast.