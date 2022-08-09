It was warmer day yesterday in western KELOLAND as 90 degree weather returned to parts of the region. Today will be warmer as the 90s expand.

We are keeping a close eye on the 30 moisture trends as new dry pockets develop. Mobridge had really seen a drop in rain the past few weeks. Otherwise, the above normal patches reflect some of the recent clusters of thunderstorms.

Futurecast still looks dry for much of KELOLAND the next couple of days. Temperatures will be hottest in central and western KELOLAND.

The pattern ahead does features some rain chances late Thursday into Friday from North Dakota into Minnesota. Beyond that, the rain chances next week will directly link to the position of the high pressure ridge to our southwest. The pattern is starting to look cooler next week, with the hope that some rain will eventually develop as well in a northwest flow pattern.

Here are the details of the forecast.