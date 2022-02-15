A milder day is ahead for KELOLAND. We expect many areas to jump into the 40s and 50s later this afternoon.

That will be much warmer than yesterday. We will see stronger winds today and more clouds in the southeast.

Here’s a look at the latest hourly forecast for temperatures and precipitation. We’ll see the warmest weather in southcentral SD, but a cold front will affect all of our temperatures tonight and tomorrow. Snow chances will return to the Black Hills region for tomorrow.

Temperatures will likely return to above normal levels on Friday into the weekend. We are watching much colder air gathering strength next week as the pattern changes across the nation.

Snow chances will increase with the prospects of colder weather. We still have a lot to watch, but the change in the pattern is worth your attention.

In the meantime, enjoy the milder temperatures this afternoon in the 40s and 50s west of Sioux Falls. The far northeast will stay cooler.

Tonight will be windy at times with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tomorrow looks colder with 20s and lower 30s likely.

We see the return of milder weather this weekend, but keep watching the numbers next week. Colder air looks likely beyond day 7.