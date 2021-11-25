Warmer Temperatures For The Rest Of The Holiday Weekend – Storm Center Update Thursday PM November 25

It was a cold start to Thanksgiving as northeast KELOLAND fell to the single digits. Teens were common elsewhere.



Your Thanksgiving afternoon will be the coldest of the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be much warmer for the next several days. Keep in mind, average highs are around 40 degrees.



Tomorrow we’ll jump back to the 40s and 50s. This will happen with partly cloudy skies and west winds.



The rest of the weekend will remain warm. The beginning of December will be warm. In fact, we’ll have to watch the record books as record high temperatures will be possible during the first couple of days of the month.