We have pretty morning sky over the Platte area this morning as temperature start chilly across the region.

A small coating of snow coats the ground in the Aberdeen area, but the amounts stayed light yesterday in much of KELOLAND.

You can see the snow on the ground across North Dakota from this latest system. This snow cover map will be shrinking in the coming days.

Winds were strong yesterday, with peak wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph in many areas.

Here’s a look at Futurecast. You can see the 30s today across the east, with a few 40s in the far west. Tomorrow should be warmer, with an increase in NW winds late in the day as the next cold front approached the region.

While Tuesday will feature cooler weather, real arctic air is nowhere to be found in the extended forecast. Plan on many days in the 40s or 50s.

The 6-10 day forecast is going to stay above normal for temperatures here in KELOLAND.

Here are the details of the forecast.