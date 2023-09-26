We have a quiet morning in progress across KELOLAND with patchy fog in the region.

A dense fog advisory has been posted for much of central and northeastern KELOLAND through mid morning.

The final rain totals are now in from the storm system the past few days. Widespread 1-3″ amounts fell in the areas shaded in yellow and red on the map below. A local area from north of Sioux Falls into SW MN missed the heavier rain.

Look how much rain fell eastern MN, Wisconsin, and much of Iowa. This storm produced large swaths of 1-3″ of rain in several states. Now, the pattern will be drier for most areas the next few days.

We are still watching the same low spinning east of KELOLAND this morning. In fact, we can’t rule our a few more widely scattered showers with feature again today.

Here’s a closer look at our Futurecast outlook the next few days. You can still see the spotty showers across southern MN this afternoon. A couple of those may even reach Sioux Falls. Temperatures the next 2 days will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs.

You can see some rain chances develop for northeastern SD by Friday and Saturday as a warm front lifts northward into that area. Most of KELOLAND will have south winds this weekend and above normal temperatures.

The 6-10 day forecast looks plenty warm for early October across our region.

The forecast is also dry for many areas.

Here are the details of the forecast.