A warm week is ahead for much of KELOLAND. As the snow melts to the north, it’s no surprise to see a jump on river levels, including the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls.

The river gauge at Trent is now at moderate flood levels. Local ice jams are also affect the water levels. Expect more rises on rivers and streams in northeastern KELOLAND in the coming days.

The ice at Lake Madison will be thinning too in the days ahead as the warmer weather moves into KELOLAND.

We had a mild Easter, even with the scattered rain showers in the southeast.

The focus going forward this week is on melting the snow in the northeast, which remains much thicker in the Aberdeen area.

Futurecast shows plenty of 70s on the maps this afternoon, but only around 50 in the far northeast. Overnight lows tonight will be around 50 in the south, setting the stage for a very warm day tomorrow. 80s are likely in the south, but remember, fire danger will be very high through the afternoon as humidity levels drops and south winds increase.

You can see that strong wind on Futurecast on the map below.

Enjoy the 70s and 80s while they last. Cooler weather is set to return later this week into the weekend. Along with the cooler weather, north winds and rain chances will increase by Friday into Saturday. Snow can’t be ruled out in parts of the Upper Midwest.

While some rain will move into KELOLAND, the pattern looks wettest to our east and south.

As noted, the 6-10 day forecast looks cooler into early next week.