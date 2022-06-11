Scattered showers and thundershowers will continue to move east early this morning.

Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon and it will be warm as highs make the 80s. Winds will remain light.

Western South Dakota will have to be watched for developing storms late this afternoon and this evening. Some of these storms will hold together and move east during the overnight. It will remain warm tonight with lows falling to the 60s.

We’ll start tomorrow with scattered rain in eastern KELOLAND, but the sun will return as temperatures remain warm. Once again, we’ll have highs in the 80s.

The heat will continue into early next week with widespread 90s looking likely, but as we break the heat it will become stormy. First in western South Dakota on Monday, then in central and eastern KELOLAND on Tuesday and Wednesday.