Another cold day before warmer weather this weekend, with more active weather returning for the last week of the month.

Despite mostly sunny skies, much of eastern KELOLAND will remain below average with highs in the teens and 20s. North winds will continue in the east, this will help keep the cold air in place. Central and western KELOLAND will be warmer with highs in the 30s and 40s.



Warmer air will quickly return for eastern KELOLAND tomorrow. Highs will warm to the 30s and 40s in eastern KELOLAND with central and western South Dakota hitting the 40s and 50s.



Saturday will be mild with widespread 40s and 50s, BUT cold air will soon return.



The colder air will come in from the north on Sunday with northern KELOLAND experiencing falling temperatures during the afternoon. Southern KELOLAND should have another warm day with highs in the 40s and 50s.



Everyone will be colder on Monday. Along with the cold air, snow will spread from north to south. Keep in mind, strong north winds on Monday will give way to travel problems with reduced visibilities and slick roads. Keep up to date with the changing weather conditions early next week.



Any way you look at it, it will turn much colder next week with snow. Highs will be at least 15 to 25 degrees colder than average.