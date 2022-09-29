It’s another dry morning across KELOLAND and not as chilly. We are expecting a warming trend in weather as we wrap up the week.

Dry weather concerns continue to grow as high fire danger concerns remain in place across a large part of KELOLAND. Look how low the rain totals have been the past 30 days compared to normal in Pierre and Aberdeen.

Steady winds from the south will be a big part of the weather forecast the next several days across the eastern KELOLAND. We think the winds today will easily be 20-40 mph in northeastern KELOLAND. Western SD will be much different with north winds at times.

The rain outlook the next 10 days remains much wetter in Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. Most of that will fall during the weekend.

Here are the details of the forecast.