It’s already a relatively warm start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

With a weak cold front to our east today, it will be slightly cooler but still above average. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s with west to northwest winds averaging 5 to 15 mph.

It will be mild in KELOLAND tomorrow. Many will have southerly winds to help bring in 70s and 80s. You may notice a little thicker humidity too as dew points return to the 50s in eastern KELOLAND. We’ll try to interact with the higher moisture content Sunday night in eastern KELOLAND in the form of showers and storms.

In fact, there is a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday night for areas along and east of Interstate 29.

As showers and storms are developing in eastern KELOLAND Sunday night, we’ll watch for snow in western South Dakota. The best chance for accumulating snow will be for the higher elevations of the Hills, but I wouldn’t be surprised for light snow to accumulate in Rapid City. Stay tuned.

Much cooler air will move into KELOLAND for next week. We’ll fall at least 20 degrees from Sunday into Monday, but it will actually be closer to our average highs. Have a good weekend.