Warm, sunny weather welcomes people to April’s First Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The First Friday event in downtown Sioux Falls on Friday was taking advantage of some favorable weather.

Early April can bring just about any kind of weather to South Dakota, but Friday night’s temperatures were about as welcoming as you could realistically hope for for April’s first weekend: the kind of weather that opens up possibilities.

“We went out to eat, and then of course we have to stop at all the statues and get candy here and there and hopefully dance,” Abby Ackerman of Sioux Falls said.

A short time ago the weather wasn’t nearly as inviting. Friday’s weather, though, invited people to be outside.

“Definitely better than what it was with all the freezing snow and stuff like that,” Ackerman said.

First Friday’s focus on downtown locations and what they offer is good for Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts on Phillips Avenue.

“First Fridays are always nice because people are out and about, and they’re enjoying the ambiance of a downtown area as well as the good weather that we’ve been having, and that gives us a chance to be a part of their wanting to stroll,” owner Dick Murphy said.

2020 brought challenging circumstances for businesses everywhere. 2021, Murphy says, has brought sunny skies.

“This year has been quite remarkable in terms of the response we’ve had for people shopping and shopping local,” Murphy said.