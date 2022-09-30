We have a few sprinkles and light showers across eastern KELOLAND. The rain totals have been very light so far, but more rain is expected in the Black Hills region tonight.

The ground continues to dry out. The month of September has been much below normal for rain across much of the region.

There are a few rain chances ahead, starting with the far west tonight and tomorrow. We expect a very slow progression of the rain chances to the east this weekend, with rain chances reaching Sioux Falls by Tuesday.

We do have an interesting development in the extended forecast as much colder air is now looking more likely by Thursday. We may have some frost or freeze weather to discuss, but that subject is still several days away.

Here are the details of the forecast.