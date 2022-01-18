Warm and Windy Today; Cold Returns Tomorrow – Storm Center Update Tuesday AM January 18

We’ll have another warm day before temperatures crash.



High temperatures will once again be above average as we reach the 30s, 40s, and 50s this afternoon. Winds will be an issue today. As a cold front moves through KELOLAND, west/northwest winds will be on the increase. Speeds will average 20 to 35 mph once the front passes with gusts over 45 possible.

The winds will bring in much colder air that will be here starting tonight. Lows will fall below zero in eastern KELOLAND tonight.

As winds continue at 15 to 30 mph tonight, Wind Chill Advisories are in effect starting tonight and lasting through tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be cold as highs stay in the single digits above and below zero in eastern/northeast KELOLAND. Winds will not be as strong as today, but they’ll be enough to give us wind chills in the minus teens and 20s.



Thursday will be another cold day. Morning lows will be in the single digits and teens below zero while afternoon highs will stay in the single digits in eastern KELOLAND.



As we slowly get out of the cold, snow showers will be possible on Friday. Moisture is limited, so we don’t expect any major accumulations (if any). The weekend will be cold with highs in the 20s in eastern KELOLAND (which is close to average). Central and western KELOLAND will be slightly warmer.