Temperatures will return to the middle 80s and low 90s in eastern KELOLAND, while 90s will dominate central and western South Dakota.



It will be another sunny and dry day with southerly winds of 15-25 mph. Those south winds will help increase the dew point temperatures, so expect thick humidity in eastern KELOLAND for your Labor Day.



With the higher dew points and light southerly winds, it will be a mild overnight with many locations falling to the 60s.



The shortened work week will remain warm and dry. Expect high temperatures to remain well above average with many locations in the middle 80s to middle 90s.



Temperatures will cool closer to average (70s) for the weekend. There’s even a chance for rain on Friday ahead of the cooler air.