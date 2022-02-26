Warmer temperatures this weekend will continue next week.

While we are starting with temperatures in the single digits and teens, we’ll warm to the 30s and 40s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and increasing south/southwest winds.

In fact, winds will be strong enough to cause areas of blowing snow in northeast KELOLAND as Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for northeast South Dakota. Wind gusts near 45 mph will cause blowing snow. Use caution when traveling in northeast KELOLAND today.

Winds will not be as strong tomorrow, but it will be a warmer day with widespread 40s and 50s for afternoon highs (30s in northeast KELOLAND).

Next week is looking dry and warm. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with 60 degree weather looking likely in central and western South Dakota.

I don’t expect any precipitation until NEXT weekend (maybe).