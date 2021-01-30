Warden out after new allegations at embattled federal jail that housed Jeffrey Epstein

FILE – This Aug. 13, 2019, file photo shows Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. The warden brought in to clean up the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself abruptly stepped down after a year-long tenure marred by the rampant spread of coronavirus, inmates complaints about poor conditions, a gun smuggled into the facility, and an inmate’s death. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (Associated Press) — The warden brought in to clean up the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself has resigned after a yearlong tenure marred by the rampant spread of the coronavirus, inmates’ complaints about squalid conditions, a smuggled gun and an inmate’s death.

Marti Licon-Vitale quit the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City this week and is being replaced on an interim basis.

The jail’s new leader is listed in court papers as Eric Williams. He will be the fourth leader of the lockup in 18 months.

Licon-Vitale’s departure shocked several defense attorneys who have been sparring with her over the treatment of people detained at the facility.