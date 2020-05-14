Waiting to visit inside a nursing home? It could be a while

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be some time before you can visit family members in a nursing home.

Officials from four nursing homes in South Dakota and Iowa said they have no plans to open to visitors soon.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services is still focused on keeping nursing home residents and staff safe and not on opening to visitors, Jack Cheevers, the CMS’s public information officer. said on May 13. The CMS works with nursing homes around the nation.

“In March, CMS implemented a nationwide restriction on nonessential medical staff and all visitors (except in compassionate care situations),” Cheevers said.

As Gov. Kristi Noem has encouraged the state to get back to normal but still practice social distancing and good hygiene and cities roll back certain coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the nursing home officials in Watertown and Madison do not plan to open their facilities.

“I have no plan on changing my restrictions any time soon,” said Chuck Johnson, the administrator and chief executive officer of Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.

“That’s gonna make it tough,” Johnson said of an increase in more social activities such as dining in restaurants and bars in South Dakota. “We are protecting a vulnerable population. Loosening (COVID-19) restrictions (in business) won’t help,” he said.

“…we are not past the danger point yet,” said Loren Diekman, the president and chief executive officer at Jenkins Living Center in Watertown. There is no plan to re-open the facility, he said.

While some members of the public may want to return to normal activities such as playing baseball or dining in a restaurant, the pandemic is still here, Johnson said.

“As far as the general population, to let them come in a nursing home, I can’t do that,” Johnson said.

COVID-19 is primarily an airborne illness, he said. If it reaches a nursing home, “No matter how good your infection control is, it will still spread…,” Johnson said.

The highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have been in nursing homes, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, AARP and other sources.

Johnson, Diekman, and Jason Bridie of Care Initiatives in Iowa, which owns nursing homes in Rock Rapids and Sibley and has 42 other sites in Iowa, said nursing home residents have comprised immune systems and other concerns that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.

“That discussion has not taken place yet,” Bridie said of re-opening nursing homes to visitors. “There are a lot of hypotheticals to it. So, going forward…our focus is on prevention.”

Johnson said in his personal opinion, loosening restrictions related to COVID-19 is more about the economy than a lowered threat from COVID-19. Johnson points to an increase in an identified illness in younger children that appears to be linked to COVID-19 as well has new COVID-19 cases in areas that have opened up after apparent peaks as two reasons for more caution with rolling back restrictions.

“(State officials) keep saying we will peak in June. I don’t know if we will peak in June,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he will be watching for guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and CMS on re-opening nursing homes.

“CMS was leading the charge for the “closing” of nursing homes as a precaution and response to the pandemic and it only makes sense that CMS would also be highly engaged with working with stakeholders to plan for a potential future reopening,” Cheevers said.