Volunteers continue to clean up in Burke

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) – Cleanup continues for a third day in Burke. Volunteers of all ages have their work cut out for them after a storm with 100 mile per hour winds and a tornado ripped through the town.

It was a busy day in Burke. Volunteers have stepped up to help neighbors and friends clean up.

Diane Gunbordahl has lived at this home for nearly 50 years.

Now this is what she’s left picking up after Tuesday’s storm.

“We’ve been working every day, we’ve had lots and lots of trees, in the front all the trees are gone,” homeowner, Diane Gunbordahl said.

Luckily friends and other volunteers have stopped by to make that work go faster.

That’s what Anita Hakin and her daughter Sally are doing here today.

“Helping, everywhere we can, we have a wonderful crew, we’re just going house to house, picking up all the big pieces we can pull to the street and then the trucks come by and it’s a great team,” volunteer Anita Hakin said.

“The day before it was way worse, we’ve got a lot picked up since then,” volunteer Sally Hakin said.

While there is still a lot of work to do, this community is working together to make cleanup go faster.

“Our heart is here, we all love Burke and we want to clean it up,” Anita Hakin said.

“Amazing the people that come together, we’ve had people here ready to cut down trees and help, and we’ve had a lot of help,” Gunbordahl said.

A GoFundMe page to help raise money for the town.