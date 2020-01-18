Virginia court upholds weapons ban at pro-gun rally

RICHMOND, VA. (Associated Press) — Virginia’s highest court has upheld a ban on firearms at a pro-gun rally in the state’s capital next week.

The Supreme Court issued its decision late Friday, rejecting an appeal from gun-rights groups that said the ban violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

The court did not rule on the merits of the case, however.

The justices said they did not have enough information to decide whether a lower court judge had ruled appropriately.

State officials had asked the court to uphold the ban.

Gov. Ralph Northam said officials had received credible threats of “armed militia groups storming our Capitol” during the rally scheduled for Monday in Richmond.

