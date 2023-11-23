SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana football team began their Division 2 playoff journey at home against Minnesota State where they collected a 51-24 victory to extend their postseason.

For the second time in program history, Augustana has advanced in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

“Means a lot. Obviously, that’s what our goal is coming into every season, we want to win as many games as we can,” Augustana junior Peyton Buckley said.

“Importantly, it’s what it means, it means we get to play together for one more week and then another week, and the biggest game of the year is the one that’s in front of us. The biggest game prior to that was the one we played previous. So it means a lot for our program, obviously, to have some success,”head coach Jerry Olszewski said.

The Vikings rolled in their first round win, but now, their attention moves to the next game.

“The guys just played really well, players came out and executed our game plan extremely well. And defense was lights out. So you don’t have much time to think about it after it’s done in the playoffs, especially it’s survive and advance. But for us, it’s more attack and advance,” coach Olszewski said.

Though Thanksgiving is another day for the team, they’ll partake in the holiday fun but will have to quickly switch gears and hit the road.

“Thursday, we have to get Thursday done, just happens to be that Thursday is Thanksgiving. So we’re going to practice early, we’re going to have a family meal together as a football team and our families. And then we’re going to get on a flight and try to acclimate the best weekend to the conditions there,” coach said.

Max McLeod is just one of the explosive offensive weapons coming out of Colorado Mines, a top five team in total offense.

“We can’t treat him like he is something more than he is, because at that point, you’re going to sacrifice the way that you play. So, we got to come in and play our game. Obviously, we’re going to have a plan for him because he deserves that but we got to just make sure that we do our part,” Buckley said.

Augustana and the Colorado School Mines will play Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m in Golden Colorado.