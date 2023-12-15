SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) — The No. 18 Augustana Viking wrestling team dropped its final dual before 2024, losing 25-17 to No. 10-ranked Nebraska Kearney on Friday afternoon inside the Elmen Center.

The Vikings move to 3-3 on the year, while the Lopers jump to 4-2.

Opening at 125 pounds, Jaxson Rohman earned a comeback victory to get the Vikings on the board. After falling behind 3-0, Rohman collected a reversal to trail 3-2 after a period. Trailing 4-2 into the third, Rohman sealed the deal with a takedown in the final 20 seconds to win the decision 5-4.

At 141, Hunter Burnett dominated en route to a major decision. The No. 10-ranked 141 pounder collected two takedowns in the first period, a two-point nearfall in the second, and two more takedowns in the third to seal the victory and give the Vikings a 7-6 lead.

In the tightest match of the day, Payton Handevidt took a 1-1 match into sudden victory. Handevidt shot out of the gate in the SV period, recording a takedown in the first 15 seconds to clinch victory and tie the match at 10-10 into the intermission.

After a scoreless first period at 165, Tyler Wagener took control, picking up a reversal and takedown in the second period before a pair of takedowns in the third period, helping solidify a bonus point and 11-3 major decision.

The final Viking victory came at 184 pounds. Cade Mueller took command in the second period, getting a reversal after starting on bottom to take a 2-1 lead into the third period. Mueller closed the bout with a third period takedown to take a 17-14 lead.

Full Results

125: No. 1 Jaxson Rohman (AUG) over Zachary Ourada (UNK) (Dec 5-4)

133: Drew Arnold (UNK) over Thurman Christensen (AUG) (Fall 2:06)

141: No. 10 Hunter Burnett (AUG) over Daniel DeRosier (UNK) (MD 15-5)

149: John Burger (UNK) over Kyle Boeke (AUG) (MD 11-2)

157: Payton Handevidt (AUG) over Nicholas Stoltenberg (UNK) (SV-1 4-1)

165: Tyler Wagener (AUG) over Tyler Collins (UNK) (MD 11-3)

174: Alex Munoz (UNK) over Coy Gunderson (AUG) (MD 13-4)

184: Cade Mueller (AUG) over Dylan Vodicka (UNK) (Dec 5-3)

197: No. 10 Jackson Kinsella (UNK) over Max Ramberg (AUG) (Fall 2:08)

285: No. 5 Crew Howard (UNK) over Max Balow (AUG) (TF 16-0 5:37)

Extra Matches

157: Payton Anderson (AUG) over Roberto Bautista (UNK) (TF 15-0 7:00)

174: Jacobi Deal (UNK) over Jonah Gruenes (AUG) (TF 18-3 6:33)

285: Jake Boley (UNK) over Edward Hajas (AUG) (TF 23-8 6:44)

Up Next

The Vikings return to the mat in the new year at the NWCA National Duals on January 5-6. The tournament is set to take place in Cedar Falls, Iowa.