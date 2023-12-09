SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) – The Augustana Viking men’s basketball team fell 62-58 to the Winona State Warriors on Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The Vikings are now 5-5 overall and 1-4 in the NSIC. The Warriors move to 7-1, 4-1 with the victory.

Jadan Graves was the lone Viking in double figures, scoring 15 points and knocking down four three pointers. Akoi Akoi scored eight points, and Isaac Fink scored six points and grabbed five rebounds.

The teams alternated points early, going back and forth to the tune of a 10-10 score through six minutes. Sam Rensch , Caden Kirkman , and Bennett Otto combined for a 6-0 run to take a 16-10 lead, but the Warriors responded with their own 6-0 run to even the score at 16-16 at the under-10 media timeout. The Vikings had seven different scorers in that opening stretch.

Akoi ripped off six straight points out of the timeout to put the Vikings ahead 22-16. WSU gained their next lead at 28-26 before a Graves three pointer reclaimed the lead for AU at 29-28 with 4:06 to go in the half.

After a Caden Hinker layup gave them a three point advantage, the Warriors closed strong, scoring the final eight points of the first half to take a 36-31 lead into the locker room.

The Warrior lead pushed to 49-40 after eight minutes of second half action. Brady Helgren knocked down a layup and Graves connected from deep to bring the Vikings within 49-45, but a pair of WSU three pointers sandwiched an AU free throw to push them ahead 55-46 with 8:16 to play.

A Helgren dunk and Brayson Laube three cut the AU deficit back to five before a WSU three made it 58-50 with 4:11 left. At 60-52, the Viking march was on. A pair of Kirkman free throws and three Rensch points brought them within 60-57 with just under a minute to play.

Graves recorded a block on the ensuing WSU possession, but AU couldn’t capitalize, giving the ball back to the Warriors and fouling. WSU missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving the Vikings another opportunity. Isaac Fink was fouled on the rebound, made the first free throw, and missed the second, but AU could not secure the rebound. The Warriors knocked down a pair of free throws to bring the game to its final score.

The Vikings hit the road on Wednesday, traveling south to take on Wayne State at 5:30 p.m.