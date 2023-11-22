SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana Vikings opened the NSIC season on Tuesday night inside the Elmen Center, falling 83-64 to the Sioux Falls Cougars.

The loss moves the Vikings to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in NSIC action, while the Cougars climb to 2-3, 1-0.

Jadan Graves led the Vikings with 18 points, six assists, and a pair of steals while going 12 of 12 from the free throw line. Isaac Fink followed with 16 points and five rebounds, while Brayson Laube added 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting. Akoi Akoi led the efforts on the boards, grabbing eight rebounds while adding a pair of steals.

USF knocked down a three to open the scoring and lead a 7-2 run to open the game. A pair of Fink free throws and an Arhman Lewis jumper closed the gap to 7-6 before a 10-0 Cougar run expanded their lead to 17-6.

Down 22-13 with 8:07 left in the first half, the Vikings marched back. Hinker and Fink each scored four points in a 9-2 run to get within two at 24-22. A Caden Kirkman layup would bring the Vikings within a point at 30-29 with just over a minute to go until halftime, but a USF layup as time expired grew its lead to 32-29 into the locker room.

The Cougars separated to open the second half, using a 12-2 run in the first 2:32 to take a 44-31 lead. The Vikings chipped away at the deficit, punctuated by a Lewis three to trail 49-43 with 12:49 to play, but USF grew its lead throughout the remainder of the game to close it out.

The Vikings shot 5 of 23 from the three in the contest while the Cougars shot 9 of 21 from deep and outrebounded AU 41-29.

The Vikings close out their short homestand on Saturday afternoon, as they host Grand View at 2 p.m., inside the Elmen Center.