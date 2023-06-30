SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some South Dakotans, including college sophomore Madisen Vetter, are glad the supreme court ruled against Biden’s plan.

“I believe that it’s going to be a good thing. I know I’m happy about it because I don’t want to pay taxes for somebody else’s decision to go to college. And that’s just my opinion,” Madisen Vetter, a sophomore at the University of South Dakota said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those who applied for the forgiveness plan, including Augie Alum Sara Waldner, say this decision was a mistake.

“I still have that factor looming over my shoulder and I think that this was a really missed opportunity to impact Americans like me, who were working extremely hard,” said Sara Waldner, Augustana alum.

In 2023, the average student debt for someone who received their higher education in South Dakota is just under $30,000.

“I think it’s critical that we look at the front end of the equation and make sure that we’re keeping college affordable that we’re coming up with programs and opportunities, viable pathways for every student in South Dakota to attend, complete, and enter the workforce in South Dakota in a way that doesn’t constrain them financially,” said Nathan Lukkes, Executive Director and CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regent.

Since 2003, in-state tuition for colleges has increased by more than $10,000 according to the U.S. News & World Report.

“It’s important to make sure that when students enter the door, they know what they’re signing up for. They know what the financial commitments are, and they know what the expectations are going to be on the back end,” said Lukkes.