TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters captured more remarkable footage from inside the eye of Dorian.
The Air Force Reserve’s Hurricane Hunters tweeted out footage of their recent nighttime flight into the eye of then-Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.
The video is a light show.
For more on the Hurricane Hunters and Hurricane Dorian, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- VIDEO: Hurricane Hunters get lightning show flying through Dorian’s eye
- Public safety share space to save tax dollars in Rapid City
- South Dakota Red Cross volunteers deploying to Florida
- Over 24,000 pounds of beef recalled, deemed unfit for human consumption
- 911 back working in Murray County, Minnesota