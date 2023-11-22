SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of Minnesota is currently in the process of selecting a new state flag, and it has narrowed the search down to six finalists from a field of thousands of submissions.

Minnesota State Flag Finalists

Minnesota State Flag Finalists

Minnesota State Flag Finalists

Minnesota State Flag Finalists

Minnesota State Flag Finalists

Minnesota State Flag Finalists

Sen. Erin Murphy (DFL) is the author of the state government finance bill which included the provision to find a new state flag. She spoke with KELOLAND about the reason for the endeavor.

“For a number of years there has been an ongoing conversation about our state flag,” said Murphy. “People who are expert in flags will tell you that our flag is confusing and unclear and not memorable.”

The current Minnesota flag, via the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.

There were also deeper reasons for a new flag to be considered.

“There are people in Minnesota who view the flag as not a representation of our history and for some people it’s really hurtful — for in Indigenous people, the Native American imagery.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As with other attempts to change state flags over the years, Minnesota saw some controversy. “There are people who have very strong feelings about this topic,” said Murphy. “There are people the legislature who have strong feelings about this topic — people who want to see a change — and people who like the flag just as it is — it created a lot of debate.”

Part of the process that Murphy believes has been important was the emphasis on civilian input.

“I appreciate good design, but I love this process,” Murphy said of the decision to open the field up to all rather than contract a specific designer. “It is an embrace of a democratic, open and transparent government.”

Going forward, the flag commission has until the beginning of 2024 to complete their work and submit their report to the legislature. “Unless we take action next session, the decision that they make will be the decision and that flag will become the state flag in May of 2024,” explained Murphy.

One of the things Murphy loves about all six final designs? The inclusion of the North Star. “The North Star feels like the image that reflects the whole state,” she said. “Not a single region, but all of us — I am grateful for the wild participation of so many people in Minnesota — it’s such a beautiful thing.”

To get a better grasp of how the process of designing a flag unfolds, KELOLAND News spoke with Ted Kaye, compiler of “Good” Flag, “Bad” Flag: How to Design a Great Flag (GFBF), and Secretary of the North American Vexillological Association.

Over the years, Kaye has consulted and helped with the designing and redesigning of city flags, state flags and even took part in a 2015 proposal to change the national flag of Fiji, serving as a member of the National Flag Committee, though the nation opted to keep their existing flag.

One thing that stood out from our conversation with Kaye is that when it comes to good flag design, less is almost always more.

In GFBF, Kaye outlines five basic principles of good flag design:

A flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory. Symbols, colors and patterns in flags should be meaningful. Colors should be limited to 2-3 standard and well-contrasting colors. No letters or seals. Be distinctive; similar but not duplicative.

The first of these principles is pretty self explanatory. A flag is most often viewed from a distance, high up on a pole and possibly blowing in the wind. A simple design, so simple a child could draw it, helps ensure that the design of the flag is not lost at a distance. Too much detail and too many elements can make a flag that looks great up close extremely difficult to recognize from afar.

The second leaves more room for interpretation. “The images, colors, items put on the flag — how the flag is divided, have meaning and tie back to what it represents,” Kaye said.

The third principle is also one that lies in practicality. Colors, says Kaye, should come from the basic color set. “Red, white, blue, green, yellow, black,” he listed. Picking two or three of these colors, particularly ones that contrast well against one another, will help the flag be recognizable and easy to see in differing conditions.

Legibility is a major factor in the 4th principle. “No lettering or seals,” Kaye said. “Flags do not need those. They are graphic symbols, not verbal symbols, and seals are representations of the government of a place, not the entire place.

The final principle, distinctiveness, is about making sure your flag can be identified as your flag. “You should make your flag so that it can be distinguished from other flags, especially of similar places,” Kaye explained.

The current Minnesota flag fails to meet the principles of good flag design in all areas besides potentially symbolism.

“There’s always an argument of whether the symbolism is meaningful, and sure hidden in the flag is a great big star, and Minnesota is the Star of the North,” said Kaye. “Other than that, there’s a pretty picture in the middle that some people have challenges with — but otherwise the symbolism fails because you can’t make it out (when it’s on a flag pole).”

In all the other areas, the flag misses the mark. It is not by any means a simple design; it contains a settler, a Native American on a horse, a field, a river, trees and more. It also has a few too many colors for an ideal flag, using red, green, blue, white, black, yellow ad brown.

Then there is the wording on the flag; a motto in French, three different dates and word Minnesota, none of which should be needed to visually identify the flag.

“If you have to write the name of your state on your flag, then your symbolism has failed,” said Kaye.

Some states even double down on this. South Dakota and Idaho for instance both have their names on their flags twice. The State of Washington joins them in spirit, having both the word “Washington” as well as a portrait of George Washington.

One of the greatest failures comes in terms of distinctiveness. Minnesota’s is one of many U.S. state flags that Kaye and other vexillologists call SOBs — Seal on a Bedsheet. Essentially, the state seal on a blue background.

“Nearly half of U.S. flags place a seal on a blue background,” Kaye elaborated. “Those flags fail in the fundamental purpose of a flag, which is signaling at a distance.”

Other states in this category include Nebraska, Idaho, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, New York, Oklahoma, South Dakota and more.

“If [a person] can’t tell which of 20+ states that flag represents, then that flag fails in its fundamental purpose.”

In contrast, Kaye held up examples of flags that have done well, distinguishing themselves from others while keeping good design.

Kaye’s sheet of good flags.

These, in case you don’t recognize them, are the flags of South Carolina, D.C., Alaska, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Tennessee, Texas, Maryland and Hawaii.

Alternatively, Kaye presented a sheet of bad flags, including Minnesota. The image is fuzzy, but a good flag should still be identifiable.

Kaye’s sheet of bad flags.

Looking to the future, we asked Kaye for his thoughts on the six finalists for Minnesota’s new flag. While he declined to speak on the symbolism, as he is not from Minnesota, he was able to talk on the subject of their design.

Before getting into them, he did have a few caveats, however.

“The committee has done good work so far in narrowing down the designs — each of these six designs has some merit, however all of them should be considered first-drafts,” Kaye said. “They should be subject to honing by design experts informed by flag design knowledge.”

Also, “I do think the long-proposed North Star Flag should be included in the deliberations because it has significant public support,” Kaye said.

Kaye also noted that he is not a designer, though he is an aficionado of flag design.

Now, moving onto the flags:

F2100

I would make at least two changes — from a design standpoint, I would make that white stripe wider, probably twice as wide, because this needs to be seen at a distance. I would make the white stripe wider and I would consider moving the star over to the left to occupy the lower part of the wavy line — it’s an unusual eight-pointed start. That’s a bit of a challenge for sewing, but if people really like it, that’s an okay alternative to the standard five-pointed star. Overall, great three colors, good contrast between the colors — this is a very strong design. Kaye on submission F2100

F1435

I’m hoping that the little lines on either side are just some kind of artifact and not supposed to be part of the flag. This flag is trying to do too much. This is a failure of the green against the blue — to improve this flag, take all of the green items off and just have that interesting 8-pointed star with its implicit ‘M’s for Minnesota in it. That star would represent the North Star state and it would be a stunning flag — the green stuff is just far too much in the flag. Kaye on submission F1435

F944

I have a colleague who says in every flag contest, the best way to get great designs submitted is to insist that the designs be submitted as sewn flags. Make the person sew the design. This is a marvelous computer-generated post card, but it’s not going to be successful as a flag. A second argument against this design is that flags make their own curves. If you put a straight line on a flag and fly it, it will turn into a curve as the flag flaps — there is no reason to create fancy curves on a flag, because the flag will make that itself. I can see a loon, I can see waters — this is great for all kinds of uses but not likely successful as a flag. Kaye on submission F944

F1154

This is a stunning design. It’s really got two ideas going on; a horizontal bi-bar of green over blue and the central image — again an 8-pointed star with implicit ‘M’s in it. You’ve got a challenge that the green and blue are going to mush together, so you need to work on making the green light and the blue dark or something like that, but it’s generally a successful design. It’s a little complex, but among these six, it’s one of the better ones. Kaye on submission F1154

F1953

This is trying too hard. You don’t need four colors on a flag. The star is — that star just doesn’t seem successful to me. The little points are too small compared to the big points. You should either have four-points or eight stronger points. The sequence of white over green over light blue just seems weird to me. It’s trying to do too much. You could try it with just white over green over white to make it better, but the fundamental idea of star on this field that then blends into stripes would make it a very distinctive state flag. Kaye on submission F1953

White against yellow is going to just blend together, and maybe that’s okay in this design. It’s a little too complex. If I were designing this flag, I’d simply choose which I wanted to put on it, the star or the — I’ll call it a snowflake — but I wouldn’t do both. Kaye on submission F29

Not content to just hold the work of others up for Kaye’s criticism, I provided him with one more design to critique. One I’d put together in the span of about five (more like 15) minutes an hour before our interview.

Yours truly’s

Too many colors. The central stripes are too narrow to be successful — you probably only need one instead of two. The stars — good job fimbriating the stars in red, because yellow would blend into the white — but I would ask, why do you need a yellow star if you want to distinguish in white. Make it a different color or swap your colors and put the blue on top and the white on bottom and put your yellow stars on blue. Kaye’s critique of my flag

With those factors considered, I revised my design. So to the people of Minnesota, for your consideration, here it is.

My flag, post-critique.

Of course, not all great flags follow precisely the principles of flag design laid out in GFBF. Maryland, mentioned earlier by Kaye, is not a simple design, but it is distinct. California’s flag contains the words ‘California Republic’. “It’s inconsistent, however it’s a historic flag,” said Kaye, and it is distinctive.

What all this amounts to is the idea that these are principles, not rules. They can be bent or broken. “But do so with caution and purpose,” said Kaye.