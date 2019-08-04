Vermillion is offering new housing experiences for students, community members

VERMILLION, SD (KELO) – There’s a new type of housing experience for both students and community members in Vermillion.

The Heights and The Quarters in Vermillion go beyond the standard dorm room, apartment or house.

“We not only want to provide a place for them to live but also a sense of community. We really want the students to be able to bond whether it’s out at our pool, one of our study spaces, or one of the social events that we’re going to host,” Laura Grinsell with The Heights said.

The Heights is geared only for full-time college students. In an attempt to keep living costs down for students, leases at The Heights include utilities, cable, internet, in unit laundry and furniture. There are also amenities like a pool, fitness room and a sky deck complete with couches and grills.

While The Heights is geared only to students, The Quarters is offering living options for both students and community members.

“Obviously, as you can see, it has a kind of student feel with a USD kind of themed stuff but anybody can live here. I think that Vermillion is kind of a different market than our other properties because there is sort of a shortage for nicer housing or for families or things like that,” Mandy Schackow with The Quarters said.

The Quarters is made up of nine apartment buildings. Its amenities include cable, internet, in unit laundry, a pool, a clubhouse, a fitness room and more.

“I’ve lived in Vermillion for ten years and I went to college here as well. I found it’s really kind of difficult to make the transition from college community member to actual Vermillion community member so I think that with the amenities we have and the kind of resort style living, it really has a commonplace for everybody to get together,” Schackow said.

The Heights will have a ribbon cutting with the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company next Friday. The Quarters is in the process of planning their own ribbon cutting.