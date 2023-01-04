SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tony Venhuizen resigned as a member of the South Dakota Board of Regents on Tuesday, the board said in a news release on Tuesday.

Venhuizen was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in District 14. He will be sworn in this month. His resignation was immediately effective.



Venhuizen formerly served as the Board of Regents’ student member from 2003-2008, appointed by Gov. Mike Rounds three times. He returned to the board after being appointed by Gov. Noem in 2021. Noem will name a successor to complete Venhuizen’s term, which was scheduled to end in 2027.