Sioux Falls, SD (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team lost to Concordia St. Paul 63-39 in the Stewart Center.
USF came out firing. They won the first quarter 18-15 while shooting 50% from the field. The Golden Bears shot 46% from the field and 33% from the 3 point line. CSP stepped up their game in the 2nd quarter. They shot 46% from the field and 66% from behind the arc to win the quarter 17-6. USF shot 23% from the field and didn’t make a 3. CSP’s largest lead was 8 in the first half as they went into the halftime break up 32-24.
CSP continued to dominate as the game headed into the 3rd quarter. The Golden Bears won the quarter 15-9 while shooting 31% from the field and not making a 3. USF shot 30% and also did not make a 3. In the 4th quarter, CSP continued to roll. They won the quarter 16-6 and shot 40% from the field and 60% from behind the arc. USF struggled offensively in this quarter going 0-9 from the field and 0-5 from behind the arc. The Cougars did not make a 3 for the entire game and shot just 29% from the field for the game. CSP won the rebounding battle 37-29 and 24 second chance points compared to USF’s 3. The Cougars had 26 points in the paint, 13 bench points, and 9 points off of CSP turnovers.
LEADERS
Kami Wadsworth led the Cougars in scoring with 11 points. Brecli Honner added 10 points and Riley Moreland chipped in 8.
Ayla Brown, Wadsworth, and Honner each had 5 rebounds to lead the Cougars. Danielle Minsaas also added in 4 rebounds of her own.
Wadsworth also led USF in assists with 2. Moreland and Ayla Brown each had 2 steals for the Coo. Brown also played a team high 35 minutes.
UP NEXT
The Cougars will be back in action Thursday December 14. They will take on Southwest Minnesota State starting at 7:30PM in Marshall, Minn. This game will be played in the R/A Facility on the campus of SMSU.