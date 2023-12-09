Sioux Falls, SD (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team lost to Concordia St. Paul 63-39 in the Stewart Center.

USF came out firing. They won the first quarter 18-15 while shooting 50% from the field. The Golden Bears shot 46% from the field and 33% from the 3 point line. CSP stepped up their game in the 2nd quarter. They shot 46% from the field and 66% from behind the arc to win the quarter 17-6. USF shot 23% from the field and didn’t make a 3. CSP’s largest lead was 8 in the first half as they went into the halftime break up 32-24.

CSP continued to dominate as the game headed into the 3rd quarter. The Golden Bears won the quarter 15-9 while shooting 31% from the field and not making a 3. USF shot 30% and also did not make a 3. In the 4th quarter, CSP continued to roll. They won the quarter 16-6 and shot 40% from the field and 60% from behind the arc. USF struggled offensively in this quarter going 0-9 from the field and 0-5 from behind the arc. The Cougars did not make a 3 for the entire game and shot just 29% from the field for the game. CSP won the rebounding battle 37-29 and 24 second chance points compared to USF’s 3. The Cougars had 26 points in the paint, 13 bench points, and 9 points off of CSP turnovers.

LEADERS

Kami Wadsworth led the Cougars in scoring with 11 points. Brecli Honner added 10 points and Riley Moreland chipped in 8.

Ayla Brown , Wadsworth, and Honner each had 5 rebounds to lead the Cougars. Danielle Minsaas also added in 4 rebounds of her own.

Wadsworth also led USF in assists with 2. Moreland and Ayla Brown each had 2 steals for the Coo. Brown also played a team high 35 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action Thursday December 14. They will take on Southwest Minnesota State starting at 7:30PM in Marshall, Minn. This game will be played in the R/A Facility on the campus of SMSU.