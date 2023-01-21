SIOUX FALLS (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team fell to St. Cloud State, 61-42, in today’s NSIC cross conference match-up.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars once again opened tonight’s game strong, but fell short come the fourth quarter.

· Sioux Falls had their largest lead come in the first quarter when they went up 7-5.

· USF saw 13 points come from their bench led by Riley Moreland (10) and Megan Fannin (3).

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Riley Moreland and Olivia Gamoke led the Cougars with 10 points apiece today.

· Gamoke also led USF at the free throw line going 2-3 on the day as well as dishing out four assists.

· Three Cougars pulled down four rebounds today, led by Madison Wubben, Olivia Gamoke and Hayley Knoblock .

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 18-48 from the field tonight while going 4-8 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 26 boards on the night with five of them coming from the offensive side of the ball and 21 defensively.

· USF forced the Huskies to 10 turnovers while picking up nine points in the process.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action next weekend as they hit the road to take on Minnesota Crookston of Friday and Bemidji State on Saturday.