Bemidji, Minn. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team fell to Bemidji State 65-61 this evening.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars found success at the free throw line while shooting for 78.6% from the line.

· USF led for just under a minute and a half tonight with their largest lead being just three points.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Olivia Gamoke 18 points this evening leading the Cougars from the field and the free throw line as well as in assists and steals. She went 8-8 from the line while going 5-14 from the field along with two assists and steals.

· Megan Fannin was USFs second leading scorer with 10 points while going 2-3 from beyond the arch.

· Brecli Honner pulled down six rebounds tonight followed by Hayley Knoblock with four.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls shot 23-59 from the field tonight while going 11-14 from the free throw line and 4-9 from three point territory.

· USF forced BSU to 17 turnovers while picking up 22 points in the process.

· The Cougars saw 24 points come from their bench led by Megan Fannin and Lizzie Olson

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action next weekend as they hit the road once against to take on Concordia – St. Paul and Minnesota State.