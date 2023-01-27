CROOKSTON, MINN. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team fell to Minnesota Crookston, 63-60, in overtime this evening dropping to 6-15 on the year.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars battled once against tonight as they took the Golden Eagles to overtime but came up short as UMC landed a game winning three pointer with just two seconds remaining.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Megan Fannin dropped 14 points this evening while going 2-2 from the free throw line, 5-15 from the field and 2-7 from beyond the arch.

· Olivia Gamoke saw 38 minutes tonight while adding 13 points as the Cougars second leading scorer.

· Dallie Hoskinson pulled down a season high 14 rebounds followed by Madison Wuebben with six.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 23-72 from the field tonight while going 8-12 from the free throw line.

· USF forced the UMC to nine turnovers while picking up 13 points in the process.

· The Cougars saw 26 points come from their bench led by Fannin and Hoskinson.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow night as they travel to take on Bemidji State. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. following the men’s game at 3:30 p.m.