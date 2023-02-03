St. Paul, Minn. (USF)– The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team fell to Concordia-St. Paul, 64-46, tonight.

WHAT HAPPENED

· Sioux Falls opened tonight’s game strong while matching the Golden Bears’ 10 points to end the first quarter.

· USF struggled heading into the half, but returned to drop 30 points in the second half.

· The Cougars move to 6-17 on the year and 3-14 in conference play.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Megan Fannin led the Cougars with 14 points while going 6-9 from the field and 1-2 from three point territory.

· Brecli Honner added 10 points of her own followed by Olivia Gamoke with eight of her own.

· Dallie Hoskinson and Olivia Gamoke each went 2-2 from the line this evening while Hoskinson pulled down six boards for the Coo.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 19-64 from the field tonight while going 6-10 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 35 boards on the night with 15 of them coming from the offensive side of the ball and 20 defensively.

· USF forced the Golden Bears to 12 turnovers while picking up 11 points in the process.

· Tonight USF saw 24 points come from their bench led by Fannin, Hoskinson and Lauren Sanders .

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow afternoon as they hit the road to take on Minnesota State. The men’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with the women’s game to follow at 5:30 p.m.