St. Paul, Minn. (USF)– The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team fell to Concordia-St. Paul, 64-46, tonight.
WHAT HAPPENED
· Sioux Falls opened tonight’s game strong while matching the Golden Bears’ 10 points to end the first quarter.
· USF struggled heading into the half, but returned to drop 30 points in the second half.
· The Cougars move to 6-17 on the year and 3-14 in conference play.
SIOUX FALLS LEADERS
· Megan Fannin led the Cougars with 14 points while going 6-9 from the field and 1-2 from three point territory.
· Brecli Honner added 10 points of her own followed by Olivia Gamoke with eight of her own.
· Dallie Hoskinson and Olivia Gamoke each went 2-2 from the line this evening while Hoskinson pulled down six boards for the Coo.
TEAM STATISTICS
· Sioux Falls went 19-64 from the field tonight while going 6-10 from the free throw line.
· The Cougars pulled down 35 boards on the night with 15 of them coming from the offensive side of the ball and 20 defensively.
· USF forced the Golden Bears to 12 turnovers while picking up 11 points in the process.
· Tonight USF saw 24 points come from their bench led by Fannin, Hoskinson and Lauren Sanders.
UP NEXT
The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow afternoon as they hit the road to take on Minnesota State. The men’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with the women’s game to follow at 5:30 p.m.