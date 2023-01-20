SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (University of Sioux Falls) – The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team dropped one to #13 Minnesota Duluth tonight, 72-54, in an NSIC cross division match-up.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars came out strong tonight as they went point for point against the Bulldogs winning the first quarter 21-20 and ending the first half 36-32.

· Brecli Honner and Olivia Gamoke where the only Cougars to see double digits tonight.

· Sioux Falls led tonights game for just over 14 minutes with their largest lead being 25-20 in the second quarter.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Honner led the Cougars with 11 points tonight followed by Gamoke with 10.

· Madison Wuebben went 3-3 from beyond the arch while leading Sioux Falls with six boards on the night.

· Megan Fannin and Olivia Gamoke both shot 100% from the free throw line this evening.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 22-51 from the field tonight while going 6-10 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 30 boards on the night with nine of them coming from the offensive side of the ball.

· USF forced the Bulldogs to five turnovers while picking up six points in the process.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow afternoon as they host St. Cloud State. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30pm following the men’s game at 3:30pm.