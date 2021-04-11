USF softball falls to Upper Iowa

With a cold front on the way out, our warmer than average stretch of weather will come to an end for a little while. It’ll also bring a chance at some much-needed relief for some in the form of moisture for northern KELOLAND.

Some overnight rain/snow showers are possible in NE KELOLAND as well as our front moves to the east. A few rain showers may clip SE KELOLAND in the first part of the night. Windy weather will continue to hold steady throughout the region, with lows falling into the mid 20s out west to low/mid 30s East River.