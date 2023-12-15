SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — USF Men’s Wrestling dropped their weekend opener, 46-5, to No. 10 Nebraska Kearney. The Cougars fall to 0-3 in dual standings while the Lopers advance to 5-2.

Pauly Garcia fell to #15 Zach Ourada in an 8-0 major decision at 125-pounds tonight. Garcia sits at 4-4 on the season and 1-1 against NSIC opponents.

Riley Fitzsimmons fell to Daniel DeRosier in a 0:13 fall at 141-pounds. Fitzsimmons is now 1-8 on the season

#14 John Burger defeated Cooper Sanders in a 13-5 major decision during the 149-pound match. Sanders moves to 4-7 on the year.

At 157-pounds, Jagger Tyler picked up the Coo’s lone victory with a 19-2 tech. fall over Nic Stoltenburg. Tyler moves to 11-4 on the year and 0-2 against NSIC opponents.

Jayden Coulter fell to Tyler Collins in a 19-0 tech. fall at 165-pounds. Coulter is 6-5 on the season.

Ashtin Johnson fell to #9 Jacobi Deal in a 15-0 tech. fall at 174-pounds. Johnson is 3-6 on the season.

At 184-pounds, Daevon Vereen fell to Dylan Vodicka in a 21-5 tech. fall. Vereen now stands at 7-5 on the season and 1-1 against NSIC opponents.

Timothy Lacina dropped the 197-pound match to #9 Jackson Kinsella in a 19-4 tech. fall. Lacina is now 2-6 on the year.

Rocky Wiedman Jr. fell to #5 Crew Howard at 285-pounds in a 3:25 fall. Wiedman Jr. is now 3-4 on the season.

The Cougars will be back in action Saturday, December 17 when they host Minnesota West Technical College at 11am in the Stewart Center. USF will also host Dakota Wesleyan at 2pm but matches could begin sooner than scheduled.