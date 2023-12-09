Sioux Falls, SD (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball team picked up their second win in NSIC play tonight with an 85-59 win over Concordia St. Paul.

The Cougars brought their offense for the whole game starting with a hot shooting first half. USF shot 56% from the field and 50% from 3 making 4 from behind the arc. CSP was able to keep pace shooting 45% from the field but only 20% from 3 going 3-13. The Coo took a 42-36 lead into the halftime break.

In the second half the Cougars were able to step up a notch. They won the second half by 20 to get to the final score of 85-59. USF continued their strong play offensively shooting 45% from the field and again shooting 50% from 3 making 4 from deep range. The Cougar defense showed up in a big way in the second half keeping CSP from making a 3 as they went 0-15 and they shot just 27% from the field. USF won the second half 43-23. The Cougars dominated on the glass winning the rebounding battle 42-26 and had 15 second chance points. USF had 38 points in the paint compared to 22 for CSP, and The Coo had 12 bench points and 12 points off of Golden Bear turnovers.

LEADERS

The Cougars were led in scoring by Jack Thompson who had a game high 22 points. Noah Puetz had a career high 19 points. Shawn Warrior added 15 and Zane Alm chipped in 11 points.

Warrior led the Coo in rebounding with a career high 9 boards. Zane Alm and Creighton Morisch each added 7 rebounds, and Josh Baker tallied a career high 6 boards.

Noah Puetz paced the Cougars in assists with 6 assists. Jack Thompson added 4 assists as well. Josh Baker had a career high 3 steals to lead USF. Thompson also played a game high 37 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action on Thursday December 14. They will be in Marshall, Minnesota to take on Southwest Minnesota State starting at 5:30PM in the R/A Facility on the campus of SMSU.