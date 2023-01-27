CROOKSTON, MINN. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team secured a 98-74 win over Minnesota Crookston this evening. With tonight’s win, head coach Chris Johnson tallied his 250th career win while at the helm of Cougar Basketball.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars opened tonight’s contest with a booming 48-31 first half led by Noah Puetz .

· Jack Cartwright dropped a career high 20 points on the night after a big second half.

· USF remains atop of the NSIC South following tonight’s win.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Jack Cartwright paved the way for the Cougars tonight while going 5-6 from the field and 5-6 from beyond the arch along with three steals.

· Mason Steele pulled down six rebounds for USF followed by Noah Puetz , Matt Cartwright and Jack Thompson each with five of their own.

· M. Cartwright and Puetz dished out four assists on the night followed by Kenji Scales with three.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 34-64 from the field tonight while going 18-23 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 43 boards on the night with 11 of them coming from the offensive side of the ball and 32 defensively.

· USF forced the UMC to 11 turnovers while picking up 15 points in the process.

· The Cougars saw a season high 54 points come from their bench.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow night as they travel to take on Bemidji State. Tip off for the men’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with the women’s game to follow.