St. Paul, Minn. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team fell to Concordia-St. Paul, 69-67, tonight moving to 11-6 in conference play.

WHAT HAPPENED

· Following tonight’s match-up, USF still leads the NSIC South Division while sitting fourth in the overall standings.

· Sioux Falls went back-and-fourth with the Golden Bears in the first half with four ties and five lead changes. The Coo ultimately led for just over 13 minutes of the first half but trailed 31-35 heading into the half.

· The Cougars won the second half, but with a missed jumper at the end of regulation USF fell to 16-7 on the year.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Noah Puetz was tonight’s leading score for the Coo with 17 points. He also led USF from the field going 6-13 as well as from beyond the arch going 3-4.

· Zane Alm hit career highs while leading USF in assists (5) and free throws (6-6). Alm also led with eight rebounds and two blocks on the evening.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 21-50 from the field tonight while going 19-22 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 32 boards on the night with five of them coming from the offensive side of the ball and 27 defensively.

· USF forced the Golden Bears to 15 turnovers while picking up 14 points in the process.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow afternoon as they hit the road to take on Minnesota State. The men’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with the women’s game to follow at 5:30 p.m.