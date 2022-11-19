SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team slid past Chadron State today with a 69-68 victory to advance to 3-1 on the year.

WHAT HAPPENED

· USF battled CSC early to come away with a half time lead of 31-28.

· The Cougars saw their largest lead of the game in the first half when they led by 14 over the Eagles.

· Sioux Falls saw 11 lead changes in tonight’s match-up when Noah Puetz gave the final lead back to USF with 1 second remaining.

· USF forced 13 points off of CSCs nine turnovers on the night.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Matt Cartwright unleashed for another 20+ point game scoring 27 points on the night. Cartwright shot 50% from the field and from three point territory while pulling down eight rebounds for the Coo.

· Jack Thompson added 11 points of his own going 50% from the field, 50% from behind the arch and 100% from the free throw line.

· Jake Kettner led the Coo in assists with six on the night followed by Thompson with four.

· Trent Lippoldt pulled down a career high eight rebounds on the night as well.

TEAM STATISTICS

· USF shot 27-66 from the field, 9-22 from downtown and 6-11 from the line against the Eagles.

· Sioux Falls maintained a lead for nearly 25 minutes of tonight’s match-up.

UP NEXT

Sioux Falls (3-1) hits the road to take on Southwest Minnesota State on Tuesday in Marshall, MN for their first NSIC match-up of the season. USF and SMSU will meet up for the 22nd time since 2008 with SMSU holding a 10-12 series lead over the Cougars.