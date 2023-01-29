VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD women’s team nearly dug itself out of a 20-point hole against St. Thomas on Saturday.

The Coyotes trailed the Tommies 63-43 entering the final stanza. St. Thomas shot 57 percent from the floor over those first three quarters and were 8-for-15 from beyond the three-point line.

The Yotes made it a four-point game in the final minute, but it was just too big of a deficit to overcome as they fell to 7-4 in league play.

“For us to get down 20, I think is just evidence of our lack of effort and lack of intentionality on the defensive end and getting rebounds and finishing plays. It felt like really that was really the end that was a problem for us today for so long,” USD head coach Kayla Karius said.

The Coyotes are 0-10 when the give up 70 points or more and 11-1 when they hold opponents below that mark. They will be back in action Thursday night.